Coleman is expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Coleman was inactive for Buffalo's win over Tampa Bay in Week 11 after being late to a team meeting on the Friday prior to the contest. Assuming he's among the Bills' inactives for Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Elijah Moore will handle the team's WR duties versus Houston.