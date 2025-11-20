Bills' Keon Coleman: Expected to be inactive Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman is expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.
Coleman was inactive for Buffalo's win over Tampa Bay in Week 11 after being late to a team meeting on the Friday prior to the contest. Assuming he's among the Bills' inactives for Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Elijah Moore will handle the team's WR duties versus Houston.
