Coleman and newest addition Brandin Cooks are both expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coleman was made inactive for the Bills' Week 11 clash against the Buccaneers after missing a team meeting during the week, and that absence was extended to being made a healthy scratch for Week 12 against the Texans. The second-year pro is trending toward making a return Sunday, as the Bills will be without Curtis Samuel (elbow - IR) and potentially Joshua Palmer (ankle) as well. Coleman has been held to three catches or less in seven of nine regular-season games, and even with Elijah Moore being waived Wednesday, it's unclear what the former's snap count on offense will look like moving forward, especially with Cooks and Gabe Davis both in the mix.