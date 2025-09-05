Bills' Keon Coleman: Expects to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (groin) said Friday that he isn't concerned about his status for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman is scheduled for limited practice participation Friday, the same as Thursday and Wednesday. He may have an injury status for the game but apparently isn't worried about missing it. Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir figure to take the vast majority of snaps Sunday night, unless Coleman suffers an end-of-week setback.
