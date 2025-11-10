Coleman secured three of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Coleman was far from efficient, but he did finish second in receiving yards and targets behind Khalil Shakir and recorded his third touchdown of the season on a 35-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. Coleman's receiving yardage tally was his highest since Week 1, but his production remains modest overall and he's posted three catches or less in seven of the last eight games. Coleman next takes aim at the Buccaneers secondary in a Week 11 home matchup.