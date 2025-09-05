Coleman (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Coleman was limited in practice by a groin injury Wednesday and Thursday but expressed optimism about his chances of suiting up Friday before proceeding to log a full practice, which helped him avoid a Week 1 injury designation. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) and Elijah Moore (personal) also avoided injury designations, so Buffalo's wide receiver room will be at full strength for the regular-season opener.