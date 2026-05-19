Bills head coach Joe Brady said Tuesday that he advocated for Coleman this offseason and expects him to "be a part of our offense" in 2026, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

"I made sure when I got the job, [Coleman] knew he was going to be here and be a part of our offense," said Brady. It's safe to assume Coleman's presence in Buffalo wasn't a sticking point in negotiations when Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Still, Coleman's fantasy managers would rather hear this than the alternative. Coleman turned 23 on May 17, making him younger than many rookies in the incoming class, but he frankly hasn't shown much on the field to hint at living up to his draft capital (33rd overall in 2024). Bills GM Brandon Beane said in April that he refuted trade offers and now wants to "hit the reset button" on Coleman, who notoriously had a rocky relationship with former head coach Sean McDermott. While Brady called plays for most of those games in which Coleman failed to make an impact, Brady sounds open to letting the 23-year-old compete for a top-three job at wide receiver again. If not Coleman, the Bills have fourth-round pick Skyler Bell and sixth-year pro Joshua Palmer (ankle) as the top candidates for WR snaps behind newcomer DJ Moore and slot specialist Khalil Shakir.