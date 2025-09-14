Coleman caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Coleman came back down to earth after recording 112 receiving yards and a touchdown in the season opener, as all three of Buffalo's Week 2 touchdowns came on the ground. The Bills will likely continue to spread the ball around, but the 2024 second-round pick leads the team with 14 targets and 138 receiving yards heading into Thursday's home game against a Dolphins defense that has allowed 33 points to each of its first two opponents.