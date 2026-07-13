Bills' Keon Coleman: Impressing new head coach

Coleman has impressed Buffalo's coaching staff with his offseason preparation and performance at minicamp, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman received mentorship from former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson during the offseason, trying to add intangibles to the 2024 second-round pick's impressive frame (6-foot-3, 213 pounds). New head coach Joe Brady praised Coleman during Buffalo's mandatory minicamp in June. "It's the consistency and the routine and everything he's doing, but handling everything like a pro," Brady said of Coleman. "He's positioned himself in a great place and just got to continue to build on that." Coleman is jostling for depth-chart positioning in a Bills wide receiver room that also includes DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer and Skyler Bell.