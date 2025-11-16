Coleman is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN Coleman is being made inactive Sunday because he missed a team meeting Friday morning. With Coleman -- who is second on the Bills with 49 targets through nine games -- a scratch Sunday, Joshua Palmer, Gabe Davis, Tyrell Shavers, Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman are candidates to see added Week 11 opportunities alongside leading WR Khalil Shakir. Meanwhile, TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/third on the team with 36 targets) is also inactive, so in his first game action since 6, Palmer figures to have a chance to claim a share of the targets that would normally go to Coleman and/or Kincaid.