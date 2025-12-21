Bills' Keon Coleman: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
As is fellow WR Gabe Davis. As a result, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman are Buffalo's available wide receivers in Week 16.
