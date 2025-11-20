Bills' Keon Coleman: Inactive versus Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Texans.
Coleman was also inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers after being late to a team meeting, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. In the 2024 second-rounder's continued absence, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Elijah Moore are slated to handle Buffalo's Week 12 wideout duties, with Coleman's next chance to rejoin the mix arriving Nov. 30 against the Steelers.
