Coleman signed a four-year rookie contract Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman, selected 33rd overall in April, has a good chance to be the team's No. 1 or No. 2 receiver right out of the gate, as the Bills lack a proven star in the entire wideout corps after trading away Stefon Diggs during the offseason. The Bills now have all 10 of their 2024 picks signed to deals.