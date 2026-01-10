Coleman is expected to have an expanded offensive role while Joshua Palmer (ankle) is sidelined during Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Jaguars, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The 22-year-old wideout was a healthy scratch in four of the Bills' final eight regular-season games this year, but he's expected to take on an expanded offensive role Sunday with Palmer ruled out. Coleman, a 2024 second-round pick from Florida State, has caught 38 of 59 targets for 404 yards and four touchdowns across 13 appearances in 2025. Even so, Coleman is expected to play behind Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Tyrell Shavers during the wild-card round.