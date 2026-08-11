Bills' Keon Coleman: Listed as starter on unofficial depth chart

Coleman is listed as a starter on Buffalo's first depth chart of the preseason, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills list 12 starters, including three WRs, with the other unsurprisingly being DJ Moore and and Khalil Shakir. While it isn't a bad sign to be listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News believes Joshua Palmer has the upper hand on Coleman in a competition for the No. 3 receiver spot. Palmer reportedly shined Tuesday in one of the final practices before Buffalo's preseason opener (Saturday against Carolina).