Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday that Coleman is "having a really good camp," Mike Moraitis of SI.com reports.

Allen said Coleman is "still seeing a lot of growth in his game and just the nuance to playing the receiver position and doing the things that we're asking him to do," and that the second-year pro has "consistently" been "a guy that can go and win" in one-on-one situations. With top wideout Khalil Shakir expected back for Week 1, but considered week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain and currently not practicing, Coleman appears to be making the most of his increased opportunities. The 2024 second-round pick was primarily deployed as a downfield target as a rookie, but Buffalo's addition of deep threat Joshua Palmer in free agency could open up a path for Coleman to see more flexible, fantasy-friendly utilization Year 2. Coleman's size, body control, and potential to dominate in one-on-one situations provide him the upside of developing into a go-to red zone target for Allen, something the Bills lacked in 2023.