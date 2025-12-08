Coleman logged two receptions on three targets for 16 yards Sunday in a 39-34 Week 14 win over Cincinnati.

On a snowy Sunday, Josh Allen completed passes to nine different teammates, with much of his production going to tight ends Dawson Knox (6-93-0) and Dalton Kincaid (4-41-1). None of Buffalo's wide receivers had more than two catches or 21 yards, though Khalil Shakir did manage a TD reception. Coleman was a healthy scratch for both Week 11 and Week 12 due to disciplinary measures, and in two games since returning to action, he's tallied four catches on six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.