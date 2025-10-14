Coleman brought in three of six targets for 11 yards in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Coleman tied for the team lead in receptions and targets, but as his final line indicates, those opportunities were essentially for naught. The second-year wideout has endured an underwhelming season to date that's included a Week 5 benching for that game's opening series, and Coleman notably couldn't make an impact Monday despite the Bills being without Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and Curtis Samuel (neck, ribs) to begin the game and then losing Joshua Palmer (ankle) during the contest. Coleman and Josh Allen will have a Week 7 bye to work on their chemistry before returning to action Sunday, Oct. 26 on the road against the Panthers.