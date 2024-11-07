Coleman (wrist) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Coleman - who was deemed a 'DNP' in Wednesday's walk-through -- did work on the side Thursday, but at this stage the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is cloudy as deals with a wrist issue that could cost him some time. He'll have one more chance to practice before the Bills' final Week 10 injury report is posted. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Amari Cooper (wrist) -- who was inactive this past Sunday against Miami -- Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) were all listed as limited practice participants Thursday.