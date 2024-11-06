Coleman (wrist) won't practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.comreports.

Coleman, who injured his wrist in this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, is still being evaluated, per head coach Sean McDermott. While Getzenberg notes that at this stage Coleman is not ruled out for this weekend's game against the Colts, it looks like the wideout could miss some time, with McDermott acknowledging that the issue could affect the 2024 second-rounder "more than just this week."