Coleman (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is expected to play, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After Coleman sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field as a limited participant Friday, head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News that the wideout would be a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's contest. The third-year player has apparently made positive strides in his recovery from the ankle injury following Friday's practice, and barring a setback, he should be cleared to play ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Coleman has recorded seven receptions for 64 yards on seven targets through the Bills' first two games of the season, and he could be in store for more volume if fellow wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) -- whom Brady also termed as a game-time decision -- ends up sitting out Sunday.