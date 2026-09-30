Coleman saw two targets and recorded a 37-yard catch during the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Coleman's practice reps during Week 3 prep were limited by an ankle injury that he sustained in Buffalo's Week 2 win over Detroit. He was cleared to play against the Chargers and ended up playing 32 of 66 offensive snaps (48.5 percent), third most among Bills wide receivers behind Khalil Shakir (48) and DJ Moore (42). Coleman was responsible for the Bills' longest play of the game late in the second quarter, when he hauled in a 37-yard pass from Josh Allen that led to a one-yard touchdown run by the superstar QB on the next play. Coleman is capable of making big plays in any given game, but it's hard to rely on him for consistent production when he's competing against Moore, Shakir, tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook for targets from Allen, with Ty Johnson and Joshua Palmer also in the mix. The Bills wrap up their three-game homestand this Sunday in an AFC East showdown against the Patriots, whose defense gave up 35 points (including three passing touchdowns) to the Jaguars in a Week 3 loss.