Coleman caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos.

Coleman had a disappointing wild-card performance, as his five receiving yards marked his lowest total in a contest in which he caught at least one pass. The rookie wideout played 46 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps in the contest, the second-most snaps of any Buffalo wide receiver behind Mack Hollins (52). Next up for the Bills is a divisional-round matchup against the Ravens on Jan. 19. Coleman will look to bounce back and be more involved in what projects to be a high-scoring affair against Baltimore.