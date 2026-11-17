Coleman caught one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Coleman failed to reel in multiple passes for the third time in the team's last five contests, and he played just 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the contest, his lowest percentage since Week 1. The wide receiver was briefly sideline while being evaluated for a head injury before returning to the contest, but that likely contributed his lower workload. Coleman will continue to be an unpredictable fantasy option in Week 11 versus the Dolphins.