Coleman caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Coleman finished the contest with one catch on two targets for the second straight game. The rookie wideout was on the field for a solid 66 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps Sunday, a slight improvement over his 63 percent snap share in Week 15. As Coleman continues to work back from the wrist injury that caused him a four-week absence, it seems plausible that he'll begin to see more opportunities in Buffalo's passing attack. The Florida State product will look to bounce back in Week 17 when the Bills host the Jets in a divisional showdown.