Coleman caught his only target for 36 yards in Sunday's 27-24 wild-card victory against the Jaguars.

Coleman was expected to see an uptick in workload in the wild-card round with Joshua Palmer (ankle) sidelined, but that didn't necessarily materialize. The wide receiver did make the most of his only opportunity though, notching a 36-yard catch and run in the second quarter. Coleman will attempt to have a larger impact on Buffalo's performance in the AFC divisional round next weekend.