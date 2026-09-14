Coleman caught his lone target for one yard in the Bills' 36-31 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Buffalo continued to use a rotation at wide receiver to open the 2026 campaign. While DJ Moore paced the group with 26 routes on Josh Allen's 32 dropbacks, Khalil Shakir (20), Coleman (19) and Joshua Palmer (13) fell in line behind him. Between Coleman and Palmer, it was the latter who had the big play, recording what proved to be the game-winning 34-yard touchdown catch with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter. Coleman was targeted on the subsequent failed two-point conversion, and he'll likely need an injury ahead of him to have any fantasy appeal.