Coleman secured two of 10 targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Coleman did little with the team-high 10 targets he drew from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who started in favor of Josh Allen versus New England due to Buffalo having already secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC. With Trubisky under center, Curtis Samuel was the only member of the Bills' offense to eclipse 50 receiving yards. Coleman will resume his usual role on offense as Buffalo hosts the Broncos in a wild-card round matchup on Sunday.