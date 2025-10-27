Coleman secured three of four targets for 30 yards in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Coleman finished a distant second to Khalil Shakir in receptions, receiving yards and targets, turning in his sixth straight sub-50-yard effort following his 112-yard tally against the Ravens in Week 1. The second-year wideout is averaging just 9.9 yards per reception and has taken just three of his 27 catches for 20-plus yards, a sharp contrast to the outstanding 19.2 yards per grab he averaged as a rookie in 2024. Coleman will aim to make a bigger impact in a Week 9 home showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday afternoon.