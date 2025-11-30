Coleman is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Coleman was a healthy scratch for Buffalo's last two games, but he'll return to the mix Sunday, re-joining a WR corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers. Prior to being made inactive, Coleman caught 32 passes on 49 targets for 330 yards and three TDs in nine games. However, heading into Week 13 action, it's difficult to accurately forecast what sort of volume he'll see versus Pittsburgh, though the absence of Joshua Palmer (ankle) should open up some snaps/targets for Coleman, as well as Cooks in his first game with the Bills.