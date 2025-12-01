Coleman secured two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

After being a healthy scratch in Buffalo's last two contests due to disciplinary reasons, Coleman made a triumphant return to the lineup by catching the only touchdown pass for either side in Sunday's win. It was a low-volume passing day overall, with no Bills' player recording more than three receptions or 33 yards. Coleman's three targets finished in a tie for fourth among his teammates, making it tough to gauge the wideout's role moving forward. Now that he is out of head coach Sean McDermott's doghouse, Coleman can at least be viewed as a deep-league option in Week 14 against the Bengals.