Coleman is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after he injured his right wrist in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Before exiting late in the contest, Coleman played 52 of the Bills' 66 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for 21 yards, as well as hauling in a two-point conversion. The rookie wideout is one of two Bills receivers tending to wrist injuries as the team prepares for a Week 10 matchup with the Colts -- Amari Cooper was a surprise late scratch against the Dolphins due to an issue with his left wrist.
More News
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Hurts wrist late in Week 9 win•
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Stays hot in Week 8 win•
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Breaks out in Week 7•
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Established star joins WR corps•
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Scores long TD on only catch•
-
Bills' Keon Coleman: Three catches in Week 4 loss•