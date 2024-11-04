Coleman is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after he injured his right wrist in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Before exiting late in the contest, Coleman played 52 of the Bills' 66 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for 21 yards, as well as hauling in a two-point conversion. The rookie wideout is one of two Bills receivers tending to wrist injuries as the team prepares for a Week 10 matchup with the Colts -- Amari Cooper was a surprise late scratch against the Dolphins due to an issue with his left wrist.