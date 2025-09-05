Coleman (groin) will practice in a limited capacity for a third consecutive session Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he's optimistic Coleman will be available Sunday against the Ravens, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, though McDermott added that Coleman's status will hinge on how the wide receiver looks in Friday's session. Coleman has been experiencing groin soreness dating back to training camp, and it has limited his practice participation leading up to Week 1. Coleman seems likely to get a questionable designation when the Bills release their Week 1 injury report later in the day, which would leave his fantasy managers in a bind with limited alternatives available since Buffalo plays on SNF.