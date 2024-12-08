Coleman (wrist), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Rams, will be a game-time decision to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coleman has missed Buffalo's past three games while dealing with a wrist issue. He was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week, but the rookie wideout remains iffy to be able to return to action against Los Angeles. If he does suit up, Coleman will likely compete with Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins for targets behind Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir.