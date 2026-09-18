Coleman brought in all six targets for 63 yards in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Coleman benefited from the late second-quarter exit of DJ Moore (shoulder), finishing the game second in receptions and receiving yards for the Bills while also tying for runner-up status in targets. The oft-maligned 2024 second-round pick encouragingly flashed steady hands as well throughout the night, and Coleman will be in line to continue in an enhanced role in a Week 3 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 27 if Moore is forced to sit out the contest.