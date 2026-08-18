Bills' Keon Coleman: Sporting walking boot on right foot

Coleman was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday, after suffering an injury during Saturday's preseason win over Carolina, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Coleman started the preseason game and caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the second drive, only to then stay in with the backups and almost immediately suffer an injury. It's unclear at this point if Coleman is in serious danger of missing Week 1. He looked on track for the No. 3 receiver job otherwise, with DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir occupying the top two spots on the depth chart.