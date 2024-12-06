Coleman (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at the Rams.

For a second week in a row, Coleman was listed as limited on all three Week 14 injury reports and received the same game status ahead of Sunday's outing. He's seeking his first game action since Week 9, when he sustained a right wrist injury. Coleman's status will be clarified, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Jalen Virgil would be the candidates for WR reps behind Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir if Coleman is inhibited or out this weekend.