Coleman secured six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

DJ Moore went down in the first half with a shoulder injury, opening up plenty of opportunity in the Bills' air attack. Coleman almost fully maximized his additional targets, recording a team-high yardage figure while finishing second in both receptions and targets. Coleman's first two pro seasons were marked by inconsistency, but the third-year wideout has secured 14 of 16 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown over the first four games and 10 of his catches have resulted in first downs. Coleman's 34-yard touchdown grab Sunday also would have delivered the game-winning points had Drake Maye not mounted a successful drive on the ensuing possession, and Coleman could remain in an elevated role during a Week 5 road matchup against the Rams on Monday night, Oct. 12 if Moore is sidelined for that contest.