Coleman recorded four receptions on seven targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Coleman finished second on the team with seven targets, though he struggled to an inefficient performance like many of Buffalo's skill-position players. Both of his notable catches came in the fourth quarter, starting with a two-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter. One possession later, he made a leaping, contested grab that went for 13 yards to help set up a game-tying field goal. While Coleman made key contributions for the team, he now has fewer than 30 receiving yards in three of five games for the season.