Coleman brought in four of six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Coleman led the Bills in receiving yards on the afternoon with the help of a 21-yard grab and a 12-yard touchdown reception with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. The score was Coleman's third of the season, with the previous two having come in each of the prior pair of contests against the Patriots and Rams. The oft-maligned 2024 second-round pick appears to be picking up some momentum in his third season, as Coleman already has a 19-283-3 line on 24 targets while helping make up for the multiple absences of DJ Moore (shoulder).