Coleman secured three of four targets for 20 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

The second-year wideout was tied for third in receptions for the Bills on the night, but that led to a very modest yardage total. Coleman got his season off to a memorable start with an 8-112-1 line against the Ravens in Buffalo's wild Week 1 win, but he sports a combined 6-46-0 tally on seven targets over the subsequent pair of contests. The Bills haven't been forced to be anywhere near as aggressive as in the opener against Baltimore, however, so Coleman retains plenty of upside in the right game environment. Nevertheless, a Week 4 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28 could be another low-volume day for the air attack.