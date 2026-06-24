Bills' Keon Coleman: Turns in strong minicamp

According to Nick Wojton of USA TODAY, Coleman "had some big efforts" during team drills at the Bills' recent minicamp.

Per Wojton, Coleman, whose fantasy impact has been modest since being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was able to take advantage of Josh Palmer (ankle) missing time at Buffalo's minicamp. As the coming season approaches, DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir top the Bills' WR depth chart, but as Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic previously noted, the team likely wants Coleman to seize the WR3 role in his third season. To do that, however, he'll have to outperform Palmer, Tyrell Shavers (knee) and rookie fourth-rounder Skyler Bell this summer.