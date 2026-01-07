Coleman caught two of four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets. He finished the regular season with 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns on 59 targets over 13 games.

With Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback for most of the game Sunday, Coleman ended up leading all Bills pass catchers in receiving yards in the game. The second-year wideout became more of a focal point of the Bills' offense with several offensive contributors resting in Week 18 ahead of the AFC playoffs. Coleman's sophomore season was mostly a disappointment, as the Florida State product was expected to take a step forward as a primary target for Josh Allen in 2025 campaign. Coleman will look to improve this offseason in the hopes to become a favorite target of Allen in 2026 with the team desperate for my pass-catching weapons. Until this happens, the 22-year-old will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, especially in the Bills wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.