Coleman caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

The second-year wideout from Florida State has struggled over his last three games, catching eight of 12 targets for just 58 yards despite leading the Bills' wide-receiver room in snaps played (138 snaps) during that span. Even so, Coleman has had a solid season overall, recording 284 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches. He's likely to remain the Bills' No. 1 wideout and will look to get back on track heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.