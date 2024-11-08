Speaking with the media Friday, coach Sean McDermott said Coleman (wrist) will not play Sunday against the Colts, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was trending in this direction after the rookie wideout was injured late in last Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The Bills are also dealing with injuries to Amari Cooper (wrist), Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and Mack Hollins (shoulder), so it remains unclear what the pecking order for targets will be against Indy. Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and James Cook should continue to dominate the lion's share of the offensive workload.