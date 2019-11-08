Bills' Kevin Johnson: Another full practice
Johnson (knee) practiced in full for the second straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Johnson will be ready to resume his role as a depth cornerback that won't see a lot of action unless something happens to one of the three healthy corners ahead of him. Oddly enough, the Bills don't have a single player listed as questionable or doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, quite rare for a Week 10 game not following a bye week.
