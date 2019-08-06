Johnson's teammate EJ Gaines will miss the next several weeks due to a groin injury, leaving Johnson in position to seal the third corner role behind starters Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson is no slouch of a player as a first-rounder from 2015 that had some success before injuries set back his career, so he may have won this job anyway. He's having a strong summer, and would be able to step into a pure starter's role should anything happen to White or Wallace. Johnson could even overtake the latter at some point this season if he keeps up the strong work.