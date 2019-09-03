Johnson is the only listed backup to both outside cornerbacks -- Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace -- on the team's first unofficial depth chart, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

This is where things have been trending, as the Bills will primarily use other depth cornerbacks out of the slot. That may curtail Johnson's playing time to begin the season, but if anything were to happen to either White or Wallace he'd be looking at a full starter's workload.