Johnson will face competition for a starting cornerback spot in 2019 after the Bills signed veteran E.J. Gaines on Monday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Johnson signed with the Bills earlier this month after being waived by the Texans. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Johnson is coming off three injury-plagued seasons in which he suited up for just 19 games, including only one game in 2018. The physical cornerback will face fierce competition from Levi Wallace and the newly acquired Gaines for the No. 2 job entering training camp.