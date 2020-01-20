Bills' Kevin Johnson: Free agency looms
Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Johnson served as the No. 3 cornerback for the Bills this season, logging 341 snaps on defense and recording 36 tackles, five passes defensed and a sack. Johnson is a 2015 first-rounder, but injuries have seemingly zapped him of some athleticism and his role for whatever team wants him will be more of a No. 2 or No. 3 corner and special teams player. The Bills will probably be in the mix to retain his services, assuming the cost isn't too high.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.