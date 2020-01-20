Play

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Johnson served as the No. 3 cornerback for the Bills this season, logging 341 snaps on defense and recording 36 tackles, five passes defensed and a sack. Johnson is a 2015 first-rounder, but injuries have seemingly zapped him of some athleticism and his role for whatever team wants him will be more of a No. 2 or No. 3 corner and special teams player. The Bills will probably be in the mix to retain his services, assuming the cost isn't too high.

