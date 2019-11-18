Johnson had a season-high four tackles and was on the field for 52 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The Bills are beginning to show some impatience with Levi Wallace's coverage lapses, so the veteran Johnson served as the co-starter at CB2 with Wallace throughout Week 11. Neither player has much fantasy value if he's sharing time with the other, but if one can wrestle a clear-cut starting role, there are tackles to be had since teams have started shying away from the Bills' stud corner, Tre'Davious White.